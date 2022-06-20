Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Continues To Mock Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah After Champions League Victory, Former Red Responds

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has told Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to be careful with comments he makes about Mohamed Salah.

In the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final, much had been made of Salah’s hopes of revenge over Los Blancos after he was injured in the 2018 final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team ran out winners over Liverpool again in the final in Paris against the run of play, and it appears that some tension continues to rumble.

The 21-year-old Brazilian speaking on the Podpah podcast, as reported by Brasil Edition (via Liverpool Echo) continued to mock Liverpool’s Egyptian and claimed midfielder Luka Modric also got in on the act.

"When a guy provokes, sometimes you just want to win so you can make fun of them.

"In training we used to say 'come Salah, come Salah'… in our head it was already 'we have to win to then make fun of Salah'.

"When the game was over, the Real Madrid players made a runner. Liverpool were passing by, Salah was going through a little sad, head down.

"Modric looked at him and said: 'Thank you, Salah, next time you try again.' I started laughing."

Enrique clearly didn’t appreciate Rodrygo’s comments as he took to Twitter to warn him that his words may come back to haunt him.

“Rodrygo you are very young so be careful because maybe very soon [it will] come back to you too, and I really hope so for opening your mouth too much.”

