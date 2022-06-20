Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo Continues To Mock Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah After Champions League Victory, Former Red Responds
Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has told Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to be careful with comments he makes about Mohamed Salah.
In the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final, much had been made of Salah’s hopes of revenge over Los Blancos after he was injured in the 2018 final.
Carlo Ancelotti’s team ran out winners over Liverpool again in the final in Paris against the run of play, and it appears that some tension continues to rumble.
The 21-year-old Brazilian speaking on the Podpah podcast, as reported by Brasil Edition (via Liverpool Echo) continued to mock Liverpool’s Egyptian and claimed midfielder Luka Modric also got in on the act.
"When a guy provokes, sometimes you just want to win so you can make fun of them.
"In training we used to say 'come Salah, come Salah'… in our head it was already 'we have to win to then make fun of Salah'.
Read More
"When the game was over, the Real Madrid players made a runner. Liverpool were passing by, Salah was going through a little sad, head down.
"Modric looked at him and said: 'Thank you, Salah, next time you try again.' I started laughing."
Enrique clearly didn’t appreciate Rodrygo’s comments as he took to Twitter to warn him that his words may come back to haunt him.
“Rodrygo you are very young so be careful because maybe very soon [it will] come back to you too, and I really hope so for opening your mouth too much.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: All 120 Of Sadio Mane's Goals For Liverpool As Striker Closes In On Bayern Munich Transfer
- Report: Sadio Mane On Verge Of Completing £42.5m Move From Liverpool To Bayern Munich
- Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wanted By Steven Gerrard And Aston Villa
- Liverpool Premier League Fixtures 2022/23 - The Key Matches That Could Decide The Title Race
- Report: Ligue 1 Club Join The Race To Sign Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino
- 'I Wouldn't Rule That One Out' - Pundit On Possible Outcomes Of The Contract Saga Of Mohamed Salah And Liverpool
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |