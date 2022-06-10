Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Making Move For Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah

According to reports, Real Madrid are interested in bringing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

The Champions League winners are said to have contacted the agent of Salah regarding his current situation with the Reds, as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023. 

The Eygptian could be the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle for Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid, who are lacking a world-class right-winger to complete their line-up.

Salah's contract situation has been a big topic of conversation amongst Reds fans, with everyone scared to see their star man leave Anfield, especially on a free transfer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since joining Liverpool, Salah has been instrumental to the rise of the club, helping them to their first Premier League title, a sixth Champions League as well as a FA Cup, and a League Cup win.

His scoring record for the Reds has been nothing short of incredible, scoring 118 goals in 180 appearances in the Premier League, on top of 34 Champions League goals in 58 games in the competition. 

Salah would be a huge loss for the Reds should he ultimately decide to depart Liverpool in favour of Madrid, however, the club and fans remain hopeful a deal can be struck.

Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

By Sam Jones1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Proposal For Darwin Nunez Following Verbal Talks

By Sam Jones1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'This One Is Big' - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah On Winning PFA Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
minamino
Transfers

Report: Takumi Minamino Set For Liverpool Departure

By Joe Dixon5 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Liverpool And England Midfielder

By Joe Dixon6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Ex-Liverpool And England Midfielder Issues Warning Over Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Joe Dixon6 hours ago
Andy Robertson Scotland
News

Report: Scotland Manager Steve Clarke On Liverpool's Andrew Robertson

By Joe Dixon7 hours ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Expecting Bayern Munich To Meet Sadio Mane Valuation To Fund Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago