Real Madrid Lead Jude Bellingham Race As Jurgen Klopp Fears Another Aurélien Tchouameni Scenario

Real Madrid are looking to get a step ahead in the Jude Bellingham race, making Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fearful of another Aurélien Tchouameni scenario.
The Jude Bellingham transfer saga seems to have gone on for years and will come to an end in the summer one way or another. 

With Borussia Dortmund looking to tie their star down, Liverpool will be amongst a few top European clubs hoping to sign the youngster. 

Reports earlier on in the year had claimed that there was a verbal agreement between Bellingham and Liverpool, however, the more time as gone on, more reports edge towards the deal not happening. 

Despite the clear problems in midfield, the club wouldn’t spend in the summer to give it a much-needed freshening up. An early move for Aurélien Tchouameni in the window was rejected by the player, who ended up at Real Madrid. 

Jurgen Klopp Fear

After the failed move for Tchouameni, Liverpool contacted Borussia Dortmund to speak about Jude Bellingham, but the Bundesliga side were unwilling to speak about their midfielder. 

Now, Jurgen Klopp is fearful of the same happening to his number one target as it did with Tchouameni.

Reported by Jose Diaz and Marca, Real Madrid have already started working on a deal for the English international and are pushing to add him to an already exciting midfield. 

With Manchester City and Chelsea also interested in signing the 19-year-old, do Liverpool have it all to do to sign the player they have stubbornly waited for?

