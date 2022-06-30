Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid & PSG Possible Destinations For Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Amid 'Likely' Exit Next Summer

European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop next year for Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah.    

Time seems as though it's running out for the Reds and Salah to agree a new deal at Anfield with both parties wide off the mark when it comes to wages. Leaving many to think the Egyptian will leave Merseyside next summer. 

Mohamed Salah

Salah's current contract at Liverpool is into its final year and with absolutely no sign of a new deal being agreed its becoming increasingly likely he will be playing his football elsewhere the season after next. 

This news has placed many of Europes other elite clubs on alert including juggernauts Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain who have become the favourites to land Salah according to oddschecker.  

Reports suggest Liverpool's number eleven is likely to remain at Anfield for the upcoming season and depart for free next year when his contract expires. 

Salah is currently on his holidays and has been pictured spending time with former teammate Georginio Wijnaldum who interestingly left the Reds for Paris last year; which has reignited rumours the 30-year-old could be moving to the French capital after his time at Liverpool. 

Both Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have already spent a large amount of money so far this summer with Los Blancos signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for for a fee of €80m, with another €20m in add-ons. While the French champions have secured a new mega money deal with forward Kylian Mbappe. 

Any incoming move for Liverpool's so-called Egyptian King is expected next year with him supposedly committed to playing for the Reds next season despite being disgruntled with the current contract situation. 

 

