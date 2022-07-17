Skip to main content

Real Madrid Set To Go 'All Out' For Liverpool Midfield Target Jude Bellingham

Liverpool could lose another one of their targets to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with the European champions considering bringing in midfielder Jude Bellingham for the future of the club.

According to reports, Los Blancos 'will go all out' for the England international but a move next summer is most likely.

The Reds showed heavy interest in now-Real Madrid player Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old signed from Monaco after a reported €80 million fee was agreed.

Jude Bellingham

Erling Haaland's big-money move to Manchester City has stalled a potential move for Bellingham, at least for this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, next year there will be a whole host of big clubs in Europe interested in picking up the 19-year-old. 

Now news has come out suggesting that the La Liga Champions will be after the up-and-coming star, it makes Liverpool aware that they need to act swiftly and get a deal done as soon as possible. Losing yet another target to Real would be a huge blow.

Over the last few months, Bellingham has shown his quality and also why he has attracted so much interest. When you take into account that he is still a teenager, it is clear he will be around for a long long time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Had Deals Agreed For Liverpool And Juventus Forwards Ahead Of Moves For Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang And Ferran Torres

By Damon Carr11 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

‘The Same’ - Luis Garcia Compares Fabio Carvhallo to James Milner

By Matty Orme46 minutes ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Speak To The Representatives Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham's

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Liverpool: Five Decisions Jurgen Klopp Still Has To Make Ahead Of Premier League Campaign

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'It's Jude Bellingham' - Pundit On Liverpool's 'Number One Target'

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Preparing To Sign Jude Bellingham, As Liverpool Hold Back Their Move For The Borussia Dortmund Star

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Quotes

'I Hope This Season I Will Score More' - Ibrahima Konate On Scoring More Goals For Liverpool & Thiago Alcantara's Help

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Raheem Sterling of Liverpool celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manager Brendan Rodgers of Liverpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on April 20, 2014 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Quotes

‘Sterling Actually Wanted to Go to Liverpool’ Jacque Talbot Makes Claim England International Really Wanted Klopp’s Reds

By Matty Orme4 hours ago