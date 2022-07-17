Real Madrid Set To Go 'All Out' For Liverpool Midfield Target Jude Bellingham

Liverpool could lose another one of their targets to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with the European champions considering bringing in midfielder Jude Bellingham for the future of the club.

According to reports, Los Blancos 'will go all out' for the England international but a move next summer is most likely.

The Reds showed heavy interest in now-Real Madrid player Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old signed from Monaco after a reported €80 million fee was agreed.

Photo: Bernd Thissen/dpa/Sipa USA

Erling Haaland's big-money move to Manchester City has stalled a potential move for Bellingham, at least for this summer.

However, next year there will be a whole host of big clubs in Europe interested in picking up the 19-year-old.

Now news has come out suggesting that the La Liga Champions will be after the up-and-coming star, it makes Liverpool aware that they need to act swiftly and get a deal done as soon as possible. Losing yet another target to Real would be a huge blow.

Over the last few months, Bellingham has shown his quality and also why he has attracted so much interest. When you take into account that he is still a teenager, it is clear he will be around for a long long time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |