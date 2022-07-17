Real Madrid Set To Go 'All Out' For Liverpool Midfield Target Jude Bellingham
Liverpool could lose another one of their targets to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with the European champions considering bringing in midfielder Jude Bellingham for the future of the club.
According to reports, Los Blancos 'will go all out' for the England international but a move next summer is most likely.
The Reds showed heavy interest in now-Real Madrid player Aurelien Tchouameni. The 22-year-old signed from Monaco after a reported €80 million fee was agreed.
Erling Haaland's big-money move to Manchester City has stalled a potential move for Bellingham, at least for this summer.
Read More
However, next year there will be a whole host of big clubs in Europe interested in picking up the 19-year-old.
Now news has come out suggesting that the La Liga Champions will be after the up-and-coming star, it makes Liverpool aware that they need to act swiftly and get a deal done as soon as possible. Losing yet another target to Real would be a huge blow.
Over the last few months, Bellingham has shown his quality and also why he has attracted so much interest. When you take into account that he is still a teenager, it is clear he will be around for a long long time.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Darwin Nunez As 'Proper Number 9'
- Report: Raheem Sterling Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Ruled Out A Return To Liverpool' Before Signing For Chelsea
- Watch: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand
- 'I Think It's Going To Be Really Difficult' - Pundit On Whether Roberto Firmino Will Be A Regular Starter At Liverpool Next Season
- Who Will Be The First-Choice Backup To Trent Alexander-Arnold For Liverpool Next Season (Opinion)?
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |