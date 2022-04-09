Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Real Madrid Stall Contract Talks For Marco Asensio Amid Interest From Liverpool, Arsenal And AC Milan

According to recent reports, talks for the renewal of Marco Asensio's contract with Real Madrid have stalled, which could lead to good news for Liverpool.

Florentino Perez wants the Mallorca born to be renewed as long as his contract does not entail an increase in salary.

Marco Asensio

Real Madrid offers Asensio a contract of 4.5 million euros with an individual clause that, if fulfilled, could reach 6 million euros.

With the current pretensions of the Spanish team, an increase in the Balearic's salary would not be reasonable, since Los Blancos intend to make big signings for next season, bringing world class players such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

On the other hand, and as mentioned in the report from outlet El Nacional, Asensio knows very well that from the English Premier League there are teams interested in him like Liverpool and Arsenal; that could easily get him a contract of 7 million Euros without any individual conditions.

There has also been interest from AC Milan for the Spaniard, so there is a possibility that fans could see him in the Serie A next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

From what we have seen in the past, Florentino likes to sell his players a year before the end of their contract before letting them go on a free.

Rafael Varane is a clear example, the French defender was sold to Manchester United for 40 million euros, meaning there is a great chance of Asensio leaving the team this summer window for a similar price.

By Guest Writer: Saul Escudero

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok |

Manchester City
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Match Preview

By Ritchie Slack6 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Sign One Manchester City Player: Raheem Sterling

By Drew Alexander Ross10 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jürgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola | Managerial Comparison

By Brennan Grose17 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Contact Agent Of La Liga Star Over Potential Transfer - Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Close To ‘Huge’ New Contract With Liverpool

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Manchester City Clash As Roberto Firmino Concern Emerges

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'They Have More Of An Advantage' - Mohamed Salah On Liverpool's Huge Premier League Clash With Manchester City

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Gives Huge Hint At Liverpool Stay Ahead Of Title-Decider Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr4 hours ago