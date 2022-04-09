According to recent reports, talks for the renewal of Marco Asensio's contract with Real Madrid have stalled, which could lead to good news for Liverpool.

Florentino Perez wants the Mallorca born to be renewed as long as his contract does not entail an increase in salary.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Real Madrid offers Asensio a contract of 4.5 million euros with an individual clause that, if fulfilled, could reach 6 million euros.

With the current pretensions of the Spanish team, an increase in the Balearic's salary would not be reasonable, since Los Blancos intend to make big signings for next season, bringing world class players such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

On the other hand, and as mentioned in the report from outlet El Nacional, Asensio knows very well that from the English Premier League there are teams interested in him like Liverpool and Arsenal; that could easily get him a contract of 7 million Euros without any individual conditions.

There has also been interest from AC Milan for the Spaniard, so there is a possibility that fans could see him in the Serie A next season.

From what we have seen in the past, Florentino likes to sell his players a year before the end of their contract before letting them go on a free.

Rafael Varane is a clear example, the French defender was sold to Manchester United for 40 million euros, meaning there is a great chance of Asensio leaving the team this summer window for a similar price.

By Guest Writer: Saul Escudero

