Real Madrid To Hold Official Talks With Borussia Dortmund For Jude Bellingham Next Week

Jude Bellingham will be on the move this summer but to where remains unknown. Liverpool face competition in Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea for one of the best young players in world football.

After a sensational World Cup personally, Bellingham showed exactly why many teams are chasing his signature.

Jurgen Klopp recently spoke of his admiration for the 19-year-old and it is no secret of the club's desire to bring him to Anfield. However, a certain Spanish club are once again the biggest hurdle in the way for the Reds.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer and are looking to do the same with Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid Make First Official Move

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid are opening official talks with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jude Bellingham.

The Spanish giants are looking to reshape their midfield three with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos entering the latter stages of their careers.

The club saw the departure of Brazilian Casemiro in the summer and are planning a brand new midfield going forward.

Liverpool have recently shown their intentions in the transfer market after securing a deal for PSV forward Cody Gakpo just two days ago and are being heavily linked to Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Bellingham, who is the number one target for the Reds, has seemed to be Anfield bound for the last few months, with reports claiming that the Merseyside club were front runners for the deal.

One report stated that Liverpool were willing to offer €150m for the Dortmund star but with the uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the club, a huge sum like that can be the biggest problem.

Will Real Madrid's move next week force the hands of the Reds to finally put their money where their mouth is and finally make an official move for the player at the top of their list?

