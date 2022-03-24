Reliable journalist Paul Joyce has hinted that a surprise Liverpool midfielder may leave the club this summer.

With the summer window rapidly approaching, all eyes are on Mohamed Salah and his contract situation.

Despite attempts from both the club and Salah's representatives, a deal has not been agreed upon.

(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA/Sipa USA)

This has caused clubs like FC Barcelona and Juventus to make contact with Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

Although the public eye is on Salah, business is as usual for the club on the transfer front.

This was confirmed by reliable journalist Paul Joyce in a recent interview with KENN7.

Paul Joyce discussed the future of several players including that of 21-year-old Curtis Jones.

Curtis Jones IMAGO / NurPhoto Age: 21 Club: Liverpool Position: Central Midfield Appearances this season: 22 Goals this season: 1 Assists this season: 3 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025 Market value: £27.00million

Joyce hinted that Curtis Jones could be set for a Liverpool exit this summer.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Curtis Jones in the summer.” Paul Joyce on Curtis Jones' Liverpool future.

If Curtis Jones were to leave Liverpool in the summer it would be no surprise.

At just 21-years-old, Jones needs to play all of the football that he can in order to fulfill his potential.

The midfielder has amassed just 22 total appearances and 1300 minutes.

IMAGO / PA Images

It would be a surprise, however, if Jones left on a permanent basis.

Jurgen Klopp is impressed with Jones and this can be seen by his 12 Premier League appearances which are seven more than the highly-rated Harvey Elliott.

With potential moves for Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni on the cards, this could be a transfer to prepare for.

