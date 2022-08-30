Skip to main content

Reliable Journalist Shuts Down Konrad Laimer To Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Liverpool have been linked with the RB Leipzig midfielder over recent days.
After Jurgen Klopp announced he was now in the market for a midfield player, a whole host of names have been linked with Liverpool.

Konrad Laimer

The 55-year-old had remained defiant throughout the last few weeks and amid an injury crisis at the club that there was no need to re-enter the transfer market but after admitting he may have misjudged the situation, Liverpool are looking at potential candidates to bring in before the window closes.

RB Leipzig midfielder and Austrian international Konrad Laimer was one of the names linked with a move to the Reds in recent days.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Bundesliga club and Kicker had reported the Liverpool interest and claimed he could be available for £25million.

Reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg has shut down the rumours however by stating that the Austrian will remain at Leipzig with the club unwilling to sanction a move.

There are just three days left in the transfer window and with Laimer, who was viewed as one of the more realistic options now seemingly ruled out, Liverpool could be struggling to get a deal over the line.

