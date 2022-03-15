Skip to main content
Report: Mohamed Salah Will Not Leave Liverpool To Join Real Madrid Or Barcelona

Mohamed Salah will not leave Liverpool for a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer, according to a top journalist, despite the recent reports of his agent speaking with one those clubs. 

Mohamed Salah

This ongoing saga between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool is set to go on for a lot longer than expected, as both parties fail to agree on the wage demands. 

It has been reported that the Egyptian and his agent have asked for £425k per week, but FSG are unwilling to break their wage structure to keep the forward at the club. 

Mohamed Salah’s contract runs out in 2023 and will be free to talk to other clubs next January, however according to well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Real Madrid will have to wait until next year if they want to sign Liverpool’s top goalscorer. 

Romano has reported that Mohamed Salah will not join either La Lisa club this summer and is fully concentrated on Liverpool. The Egyptian King has reiterated his desire to continue at his current club, but it is all down to the board if he is to stay. 

