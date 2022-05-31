Report: Liverpool Will Sign A 'High-Class Midfielder Player' This Summer
There has been talk for years about Liverpool's aging front three of Roberto Firmino (30), Sadio Mane (30), and Mohamed Salah (29).
Despite this, Liverpool's talented trio of attackers have still managed to propel their side to a domestic double (FA Cup and League Cup) this season.
With that in mind, attention has now turned to Liverpool's need to sign a new midfielder.
Even former Liverpool star and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard admitted that Jurgen Klopp's side needs a new midfield man.
"But for Liverpool, if you think about the next five, six, seven years, they’re going to need a midfielder, an eight, who can get goals, who can get double figures."
Liverpool looked to be closing in on AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni before Real Madrid swooped in. Having lost out on Kylian Mbappe, the Spanish side were adamant about not losing another top target.
Despite losing out on Tchouameni, GOAL reporter Neil Jones has revealed that Liverpool FC still intends on signing a new midfielder.
"[Liverpool] will also, in an ideal world, add a young, high-class midfield player to their ranks."
Several names have been tossed about but it is no secret that Jurgen Klopp has a long-term interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.
It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga side will agree to sell both Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Bellingham in one window, but Liverpool will certainly do their due dilligence.
With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian likely to leave the club this summer, signing a midfielder seems almost certain.
Who the Reds decide to sign, however, remains a mystery.
