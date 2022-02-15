'Reminiscent Of Robbie Fowler' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool Premier League Transfer Target

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has compared a Reds transfer target with former teammate Robbie Fowler after another brilliant strike on Sunday.

The diminutive goalscorer notched 183 goals in 369 games during his two spells at Anfield and was well known for his qualities as an outstanding finisher.

Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's team since the summer and continues to impress for West Ham scoring another superb opening goal in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via HITC) on Sunday, Carragher believes that Liverpool target Bowen shares similar traits to his old teammate.

“In that type of finish, it’s reminiscent of Robbie Fowler.

“That’s what it feels like with Bowen, when he is in those situations, he’s going to score."

Carragher also thinks that there is every chance that the former Hull City striker who has scored 12 goals and assisted 11 times this season will now be in Gareth Southgate's England thoughts.

“He knows where he is. He’s cool as personified when he is in that position. And he has to be in for a shout with the England squad.

“The way he is playing right now. He is absolutely fantastic.”

