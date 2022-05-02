Report: Mohamed Salah 'Tempted' With A Move To PSG And Either Real Madrid Or Barcelona, As Liverpool Future Is In Doubt

Mohamed Salah is yet to agree a new deal with Liverpool, despite sharing his intentions publicly to stay at the club. New reports state that the Egyptian King is tempted with a move away from Anfield to either PSG or La Liga.

With Jurgen Klopp’s contract sorted, Liverpool will hoping both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane join him and put pen to paper to stay at the club.

The Egyptian’s contract negotiations have been going on for some time now, as there are disagreements on demands from Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports in December revealed that the forward had rejected an offer from The Reds and clubs such as PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping a close eye on the situation.

According to The Telegraph, Mohamed Salah is tempted with a move away from Anfield to either of those three clubs.

Will we do enough to keep the Egyptian King or will a new challenge tempt him to leave?

