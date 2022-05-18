Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool ‘Could’ Swap Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain For West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen

According to reports, there is potential for a swap deal between Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jarrod Bowen this summer. Liverpool’s out of favour midfielder is likely to leave in the transfer window, West Ham being a very interested party. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury-hit time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end. The former Arsenal winger has gradually dropped in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Since joining The Reds, Ox has been very unlucky when it comes to staying fit. After a fantastic start to his career at Anfield, playing a huge part in Liverpool’s Champions League run in 2019, he has struggled to stay reliable for selection. 

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bring in a few players this summer, with Fabio Carvalho and Jacob Ramsey looking all but done. Jarrod Bowen is one player that has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the last couple of windows. 

Jarrod Bowen
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Merseyside club may well use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of a swap deal to bring the West Ham winger to the North-West, that’s according to the Daily Mirror

Would West Ham be happy with this deal and how much money will Liverpool need to add if they were to make this deal happen?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Joe Gomez
News

Report: Joe Gomez Injury Update After Ankle Problem Picked Up In Southampton Victory

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jon Moss
Quotes

'If There Is Ever A Time That A Referee Should Be Substituted, It Is Now' - Official's Performance In Liverpool Win At Aston Villa Criticised By Former FIFA Employee

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Thiago
Quotes

'The Trophy Is Like The End Of A Job' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On FA Cup Success

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Steven Gerrard
Articles

Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Calls on Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard for Title Race Help

By Phillip Tran3 hours ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
Articles

Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise Onto Rhys Williams And Nat Phillips For Liverpool Success

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard
Articles

How Steven Gerrard Could Win Liverpool The Premier League Title | Aston Villa, Ings, & Coutinho To Help The Reds

By Zubin Daver4 hours ago
LeBron James
Quotes

'Get LeBron James To Chip In' - Pundit On Liverpool's Attempts To Keep Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool Make Firm Approach for Brazilian Ajax Forward Antony

By Nathan Colclough5 hours ago