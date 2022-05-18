According to reports, there is potential for a swap deal between Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jarrod Bowen this summer. Liverpool’s out of favour midfielder is likely to leave in the transfer window, West Ham being a very interested party.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury-hit time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end. The former Arsenal winger has gradually dropped in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order.

Since joining The Reds, Ox has been very unlucky when it comes to staying fit. After a fantastic start to his career at Anfield, playing a huge part in Liverpool’s Champions League run in 2019, he has struggled to stay reliable for selection.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to bring in a few players this summer, with Fabio Carvalho and Jacob Ramsey looking all but done. Jarrod Bowen is one player that has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the last couple of windows.

The Merseyside club may well use Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of a swap deal to bring the West Ham winger to the North-West, that’s according to the Daily Mirror.

Would West Ham be happy with this deal and how much money will Liverpool need to add if they were to make this deal happen?

