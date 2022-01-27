Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Preparing Bid For Mohamed Salah As Liverpool Future Is Uncertain

Reports suggest that Chelsea are preparing for a shock bid for Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah, with his future being in doubt with the Reds.

Mohamed Salah's contract situation is no hidden story and everyone in world football knows their is some uncertainty on his future with Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah Didier Drogba Loic Remy

Depsite positive words from manager Jurgen Klopp and the player himself, Liverpool fans fear the worst, knowing who is in charge of the numbers. 

Negotiations have been reported to be positive, however they have come to a standstill due to disagreement with FSG and Salah's camp regarding wages. The Egyptian and his agent Ramy Abbas have been said to be asking for between £400-£420k per week.

LFCTR exclusively revealed earlier this month that both Mo Salah and his agent are set to meet with Liverpool's directors as soon as the winger is back from AFCON. 

Another spanner could be thrown into the works by Liverpool's rivals and Salah's former team Chelsea. According to reports from Tribal Football, the London club are preparing a shock bid to bring the Egyptian King back to Stamford Bridge.

