Report: Liverpool Lead The Race For Top European Defender Ahead Of Manchester United And Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp extending his contract was the biggest and most positive news that all Liverpool fans would’ve welcomed. Next, contract extensions and new signings.

The legacy the German has built at the club is everything the fanbase hoped for and more. As a good portion of his squad are coming to the latter stages of their career, it is now time to provide him with fresh players.

The priority this summer is a midfielder, however, another forward and defender are also in the plans.

With Joe Gomez looking likely to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp will be searching for a replacement.

According to reports by The Sunday Mirror, that replacement may well be Braga centre-back David Carmo. The report states that Liverpool lead the race ahead of Manchester United, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old is valued at around £20m, with a contract with the Portuguese side until June 2025. Carmo is a very Klopp-like player, who is able to play both at centre-back and in defensive midfield.

£20m for an upcoming defender with bags of talent that fits Jurgen Klopp’s system seems a steal, doesn’t it?

