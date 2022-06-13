Skip to main content
Report: Aberdeen Want Around £10million For Calvin Ramsay - Liverpool Not Deterred By Price Tag

Liverpool’s pursuit of Calvin Ramsay could see the Reds pay up to £10million, according to reports of Aberdeen’s valuation of the Scottish right back.

Calvin Ramsay

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool have identified Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay as a backup and potential future challenger to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position.

After a successful loan move for Neco Williams and a looming World Cup, it isn’t likely the Welshman will stay at the club to provide cover for Alexander-Arnold.

While Ramsay looks to be a promising prospect for Liverpool, the club’s initial bid of £4million with £2 million in add-ons was rejected (reported by Sky Sports).

According to that same report, Aberdeen are looking for a £5million initial fee with an additional £5 million in add-ons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The increased transfer fee for Ramsay hasn’t put Liverpool off from pursuing the Scottish right back, according to a tweet by The Anfield Talk, referencing the news site Goal.

With the Fábio Carvalho deal done and Darwin Núñez’s transfer looking imminent, Liverpool look to be shoring up other areas of the squad.

There isn’t official confirmation for Ramsay yet, but more news clarifying the situation will be available in the coming days.

