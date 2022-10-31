Report: AC Milan In Pursuit Of Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita

Liverpool have struggled to match the standards set by themselves this season in comparison to the last five years, with many believing the midfield department needs an overhaul in order to get Jurgen Klopp's engine back up to speed.

Besides Thiago Alcantara, the last recognized first-team calibre central midfielder Liverpool went out and signed was Naby Keita from RB Leipzig for a fee of £54 million back in 2018.

Whether Keita has hit the heights expected of him is questionable, however now it seems like his time at Anfield may be coming to an end.

The Guinea international's contract is yet to be extended this campaign, meaning he can walk away from the red half of Merseyside on a free this summer.

A report from Fichajes insists that Liverpool's number '8' is one of three signings AC Milan wants to make this summer. Reporting: "The midfielder ends his contract with Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and has no intention of renewing it because he is not having continuity with Jurgen Klopp.

It is a profile that the board likes a lot because he can occupy the role that Franck Kessie left free in the summer transfer market when he went to FC Barcelona. They want him as a free agent."

With Naby Keita in the final months of his Liverpool deal now, the further into the season we go without news of an extension, the more likely it will be that he walks on a free in next summer's transfer window. With Italian giants AC Milan looking like a credible and potential destination.

