Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: AC Milan In Talks For Liverpool Target & Lille Midfielder Renato Sanches

Author:

AC Milan have held talks with the representative of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches according to a report.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 since the summer when it was reported that Liverpool were interested.

Renato Sanches Neymar

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are keen on the 24 year old and see him as a possible replacement for Franck Kessie who is out of contract at the end of the season and likely to leave the San Siro.

Jorge Mendes who is the agent for Sanches has been in discussions with Milan's management in respect of a contract renewal for another of his client's Rafael Leao.

The Italian publication claims that the super agent has also held talks with the club about midfielder Sanches.

Read More

The report also links Milan to another Lille player Sven Botman who Fabrizio Romano has also claimed is wanted by Newcastle United.

With Lille having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Chelsea, it is unlikely they will want to lose any of their main players before the summer.

That will include Sanches, Botman and Canadian Jonathan David who is another of their young players in fantastic form this season and who is receiving interest from top clubs.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Renato Sanches Neymar
Transfers

Report: AC Milan In Talks For Liverpool Target & Lille Midfielder Renato Sanches

45 seconds ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott 'Closing In On Return' To Liverpool First Team After Four Months Out

6 minutes ago
Sven Botman from Lille is a Liverpool target
Transfers

Report: Lille Turn Down Huge Newcastle Bid For Liverpool Target Sven Botman, AC Milan Interested

50 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Revealed: Mohamed Salah Shows Off New Look On Instagram As Liverpool Striker Departs For AFCON

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

'Make It Permanent' - Fans React To Cristiano Ronaldo Being Named Manchester United Captain

1 hour ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

2 hours ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Favourites' For Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele

2 hours ago
Gini Wijnaldum
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Offers Update On Former Liverpool Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum Future At PSG

3 hours ago