Report: AC Milan In Talks For Liverpool Target & Lille Midfielder Renato Sanches

AC Milan have held talks with the representative of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches according to a report.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 since the summer when it was reported that Liverpool were interested.

According to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri are keen on the 24 year old and see him as a possible replacement for Franck Kessie who is out of contract at the end of the season and likely to leave the San Siro.

Jorge Mendes who is the agent for Sanches has been in discussions with Milan's management in respect of a contract renewal for another of his client's Rafael Leao.

The Italian publication claims that the super agent has also held talks with the club about midfielder Sanches.

The report also links Milan to another Lille player Sven Botman who Fabrizio Romano has also claimed is wanted by Newcastle United.

With Lille having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Chelsea, it is unlikely they will want to lose any of their main players before the summer.

That will include Sanches, Botman and Canadian Jonathan David who is another of their young players in fantastic form this season and who is receiving interest from top clubs.

