January 3, 2022
Report: Adama Traore Could Be Set For Tottenham Transfer, Antonio Conte's First Signing?

Wolves winger Adama Traore could be about to become Antonio Conte's first signing for Tottenham Hotspur according to a report.

The 25 year old has been linked with a whole host of clubs including Tottenham, Newcastle and Liverpool for months.

Adama Traore

It has also been reported of late that Wolves may be tempted to accept a cut price deal for Traore.

The explosive wide player was valued at £50million in the summer but a recent report claimed that Wolves may be willing to cash in at just £18million.

According to FourFourTwo, Conte has earmarked Traore as a player who can fill the right wing back role in his favoured three at the back system.

Brazilian Emerson Royal has been playing that role since the Italian made the shock move to become Spurs manager.

Conte recently said of Royal 'Emerson has big space for improvement, he is very young and has to continue to work.'

These comments may therefore mean Conte is looking for a player with more Premier League experience to fill this role.

It would appear that player will not be Matt Doherty, who was also a signing from Wolves but seems to be out of favour at the North London club.

That may leave Conte and Spurs keen to go ahead with the move for the versatile Traore who can also fill a number of attacking roles.

Author Verdict

A price of between £18-£20million offers extraordinary value for a player who has so much potential.

Question marks remain about Traore's end product but if a manager can get him delivering, the impact could be devastating.

