Report: AFC Bournemouth Agree Deal With Liverpool For Nat Phillips Loan

Liverpool have agreed to let Nat Phillips leave on loan to AFC Bournemouth until the end of the season according to a report.

Nat Phillips

The 24-year-old was expected to leave on a permanent transfer this month but it appears he could be heading on loan to the south coast pending a medical.

Phillips came to the rescue of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp last season when the club was hit by an injury crisis in central defence which saw Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip pick up season-ending injuries.

Along with Ozan Kabak and Rhys Williams, Phillips helped the Reds secure an unlikely third-place finish in the Premier League and qualify for this season's Champions League.

After the injured trio returned at the start of this season and Liverpool added Ibrahima Konate to the ranks in the summer, opportunities have been extremely limited for Phillips and he has only managed three appearances.

Read More

It was thought as a reward for his performances during the last campaign, the player would be allowed to leave on a permanent deal but it appears that will not be the case.

Reporter Mark McAdam has claimed that Liverpool and Bournemouth have agreed on a deal for Phillips to leave on loan until the end of the season.

McAdam claims the medical is scheduled for this afternoon so there should be more information to follow as the player looks to secure more game time between now and the end of the season.

