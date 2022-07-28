Skip to main content

Report: Agents Of Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino Pushing For Juventus Transfer With World Cup In Mind

The agents of Roberto Firmino are said to be pushing for a move away from Liverpool for the Brazilian according to a report.

Roberto Firmino

Over recent days, the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Serie A club Juventus in a deal worth just over €20million.

It seems to be crunch time for Liverpool and Firmino with the player having just entered the final year of his contract.

According to calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), it is the agents of the player, Rogon, who have been offering the popular player to other clubs similar to how they did when Firmino left Hoffenheim in 2015.

The Italian publication also claims that whilst Juventus have not ruled out a move, they are not willing to pay the €30million asking price.

Roberto Firmino
As the World Cup in Qatar approaches, Firmino is said to be keen to ensure more game time to force his way into Tite's squad.

He may not be guaranteed that at Liverpool unless he can regain his form of two seasons ago when he was brilliant in helping the Reds to their first league title for 30 years.

LFCTR Verdict

After losing  Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino this summer, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be willing to part with another attacking player.

The real question appears to be whether the fan favourite leaves on a free next summer or signs an extended deal at Anfield.

