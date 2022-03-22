Skip to main content
Report: Ajax Striker Antony Criticised For Over The Top Celebration That Could Mean Premier League Giants Like Liverpool & Manchester City Would Snub Move For Brazilian

Two former Netherlands players have aired their views on the recent sending off of Brazilian Antony in Ajax's 3-2 win against Feyenoord on Sunday.

After trailing twice, Ajax came from behind with Antony scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute before being booked by the referee for removing his shirt in the celebrations.

Antony

A few minutes later, the 22 year old was shown his marching orders when he received a second yellow card for time wasting.

Despite his brilliant performances for club and country, former Netherlands international René van der Gijp was critical of the player's behaviour.

Speaking to Vandaag Inside via Soccernews.nl and as reported by Sport Witness, van der Gijp was convinced any potential suitors for Antony will not have been impressed.

“Suppose we are in the stands together as a scout for Manchester City or Liverpool… And we are looking at Antony, what do you think we would say when we come back on Monday?

“We will not take that. You don’t see a Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané or Mohamed Salah doing this? Then you can say: he is young, but it can also get crazier.”

Another ex Dutch international, Wim Kieft, was also critical of the player who has contributed 12 goals and 10 assists this season.

“He is not that young anymore, because he has been doing this for two years. Such a boy cannot be calmed by a coach, in the end.

“Ten Hag will of course never say that Antony behaves like an idiot, but he thinks so. In general, this behaviour is addressed in the locker room, then someone says: hey, what are you doing?”

It seems a bit extreme to say that interested parties will be put off by the incidents in Sunday's victory for Ajax, especially with the emotion of scoring a late winner in such a big game.

Liverpool always research every aspect of a player's makeup before dipping into the transfer market hence will be doing their homework on Antony should they be interested in taking him to Anfield.

