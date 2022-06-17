Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Could Stay At Liverpool This Summer With Club Not Looking To Sign A Midfielder

Reports over recent weeks have suggested that Liverpool would listen to offers for midfielder Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain this summer but that could be about to change.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The England international has just 12 months left on his contract and struggled for game time in the last three months of the season despite impressing as a deputy for Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 28 year old has had an up and down career at Anfield where he has been explosive at times but all too often, injuries and a lack of opportunities have prevented him gaining the momentum he so needs as a player.

It had been widely expected the way the season finished for Oxlade-Chamberlain that he would be moved on, with Liverpool cashing in on their last opportunity to get a fee for the player.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Chris Bascombe however, after more recent reports have suggested Liverpool will not look to bring in a new midfielder ahead of the new season, Oxlade-Chamberlain may now 'calculate that opportunities will present themselves again at Anfield'.

It still would not be a surprise to see Oxlade-Chamberlain move on this summer but after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni, the plans may have changed again.

Liverpool have proved many times in the past that they will wait for the right player to emerge and not buy for the sake of it. That might mean the former Arsenal man gets one final year to reignite his Anfield career.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

'A True Legend' - Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Is Set To Depart Liverpool For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Watch: All 120 Of Sadio Mane's Goals For Liverpool As Striker Closes In On Bayern Munich Transfer

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wanted By Steven Gerrard And Aston Villa

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Marko Grujic
Transfers

Report: Fulham Submit Bid For Former Liverpool Player

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Close To Re-Signing Former Midfielder In Shock Transfer

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane On Verge Of Completing £42.5m Move From Liverpool To Bayern Munich

By Rowan Lee5 hours ago
Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp Anfield
Quotes

'We All Expected A Lot More' - Pundit On Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita After Bundesliga Spell

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
News

Liverpool Premier League Fixtures 2022/23 - The Key Matches That Could Decide The Title Race

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago