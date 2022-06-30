Skip to main content
Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set To Remain At Liverpool Amid Anfield Exit Talk

According to reports Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to remain at Anfield this summer despite recent rumours stating the club would be willing to sell the midfielder.  

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a transfer to fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa after his future on Merseyside has been placed in much doubt. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The former Arsenal man has just a year left in his current contract with the Reds and has yet to be offered a new deal at Anfield. Therefore many would say now is the ideal time to cash in on the Englishman. 

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been out of favour for a considerable amount of time and hasn't played a single minute for the Reds since the 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup back in March. 

With Liverpool's midfield options continuing to grow and become more competitive it's no wonder Oxlade-Chamberlain has found himself behind the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita and Fabinho in the starting eleven.   

However, contrary to reports Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly ready to stay put and fight for his place in this juggernaut of a Liverpool team. 

Nonetheless this transfer talk involving the Reds midfielder will not go away and will no doubt interchange throughout the coming months. 

