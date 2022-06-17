Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wanted By Steven Gerrard And Aston Villa

According to new reports Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is wanted by Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard amid further news surrounding the Englishman's Anfield exit.

As reported by Birmingham Live, Aston Villa have been monitoring the situation and have had a continued interest in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain with former Liverpool star and current Villa player Philippe Coutinho a keen admirer of the player.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With recent reports claiming the 28-year-old was a shock summer target for Manchester United believed to be false, it appears Villa are more likely to land the former Arsenal man and are leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool have made it clear they are willing to let Oxlade-Chamberlain leave the club for a cut-price of just £10 million which has attracted attention from many clubs.

It's safe to say it hasn't been easy for Oxlade-Chamberlain after only making a handful of appearances towards the back end of the season just gone along with a number of serious injuries.

Now with the likes of Spaniard Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita ahead of him in this ever-so-competitive starting eleven, it seems only right the boyhood Liverpool fan searches elsewhere for more playing time.

