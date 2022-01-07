Report: Arsenal In 'Strongest Position' To Sign Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic In January

A reliable journalist has claimed that Arsenal are in the 'strongest position' to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic if the player moves in January.

Speculation has been rife for months about the 21 year old's future since contract talks with La Viola broke down.

Some of Europe's biggest clubs have been linked with the Serbian international including Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Newcastle United.

David Ornstein of The Athletic believes the Gunners maybe in the 'strongest' position to sign Dusan Vlahovic should the player move in the January transfer window.

Speaking in Ornstein's Transfer Mailbag, he claims that Arsenal are best placed to match the expectations of Fiorentina in respect of a transfer fee and Vlahovic and his representatives in terms of his wages.

Arsenal also have the added advantage that they can offer Lucas Torreira who is currently on loan at Fiorentina as part of the deal.

Ornstein goes on to say however that whilst Arsenal may be able to match the fee and wages demanded by club and player, as reported by us earlier in the week, it does not mean Vlahovic will be interested in the switch to London.

Vlahovic's contract expires in June 2023 so Fiorentina will be looking to maximise the transfer fee they can receive but a deal in the summer looks most likely with many interested suitors vying for the player's signature.

