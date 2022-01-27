Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Linked With Cody Gakpo As Possible Aubameyang Replacement, Liverpool & Manchester City Have Held Talks

A report has emerged suggesting that Arsenal are considering PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo

Age: 22

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Position: Left Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 10

Assists this season: 10

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Market value: £19.80million

The Gabon international is out of favour after being stripped of the captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta for a disciplinary breach and hasn't featured in the Arsenal squad since.

That leaves Arteta with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as striker options, both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liverpool and Manchester City had both held 'exploratory talks' with Gakpo over a potential transfer.

The 22-year-old has been in brilliant form for his club this season scoring ten goals and assisting ten times in all competitions, form that has helped him force his way into the national team squad.

Read More

Foot Mercato claim that Arsenal have now added themselves to the list of admirers and could bid for him in the last few days of the transfer window with a price of €30million suggested as the player's value.

