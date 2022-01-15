Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Make Transfer Breakthrough With Huge Bid For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have made a bid of €70million for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic according to a report.

The 21 year old is out of contract in June 2023 and La Viola appear to have resigned themselves to the fact that they will lose their prolific striker.

Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian international is said to be interesting a number of Europe's biggest clubs including Liverpool after he continued his fine form of last season into the new campaign.

He has already fired 19 goals in all competitions and equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of Serie A goals in a calendar year.

As per la Repubblica, Arsenal have now launched a bid of €70million (around £58million) for Vlahovic.

It claims that Fiorentina now maybe willing to part with their asset in January and the bid from Arsenal is said to be to their liking for a player with just 18 months left on his contract.

Read More

Vlahovic however according to the Italian publication is said to be not keen on making the move to Arsenal and prefers to wait for another club.

Author Verdict

The only question over Vlahovic's move away from Florence appears to be the timing of any potential switch.

Arsenal appear determined to try and come up with a package to try and sign the player in January whereas other clubs appear to be waiting for the summer.

A move at the end of the season still seems most likely when the player has more options to choose from.

