Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Arsenal Make Transfer Enquiry About Former Chelsea Striker Diego Costa

Arsenal have made an enquiry for former Chelsea striker Diego Costa according to a report.

After being released by Atlético Mineiro, the 33 year old is attracting attention from a number of clubs.

Diego Costa

The Gunners appear keen to bring in a new striker to bolster their attacking options as they battle for a place in the top four.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract at the end of the season and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour after a disciplinary breach saw him stripped of the captaincy.

It has been reported that Arsenal have made an offer of €70million for Fiorentina's prolific striker Dusan Vlahovic but the player may not be keen on the move.

Read More

It seems however Arsenal are looking for other options as well with GOAL reporting that they have made initial contact with Diego Costa's representatives.

Other clubs reported to have registered interest include Corinthians, Sao Paulo and Cadiz.

Whilst Arsenal seem intent on bringing in a striker, it would be a major surprise to see that player being Costa therefore it's unlikely that any formal interest will be registered.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Diego Costa
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Make Transfer Enquiry About Former Chelsea Striker Diego Costa

42 seconds ago
Arsenal
Non LFC

Report: North London Derby Between Tottenham And Arsenal Postponed

1 hour ago
Kevin De Bruyne
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Kevin De Bruyne Goal Gives Manchester City The Lead Against Chelsea

1 hour ago
Pep Guardiola COVID
Quotes

‘Maybe’ - Pep Guardiola Responds to Claims That Manchester City Have Been Lucky in the Title Race

1 hour ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Arsenal Make Transfer Breakthrough With Huge Bid For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic

2 hours ago
Liverpool Brentford
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brentford Team News | Premier League | EPL

2 hours ago
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Non LFC

Brendan Rodgers Accepts Youri Tielemans Desire To Leave With Liverpool Waiting

3 hours ago
Firmino Fabinho
Quotes

'A Really Bobby Goal' - Fabinho On Roberto Firmino's Liverpool Return

4 hours ago