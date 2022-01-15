Report: Arsenal Make Transfer Enquiry About Former Chelsea Striker Diego Costa

Arsenal have made an enquiry for former Chelsea striker Diego Costa according to a report.

After being released by Atlético Mineiro, the 33 year old is attracting attention from a number of clubs.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Gunners appear keen to bring in a new striker to bolster their attacking options as they battle for a place in the top four.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract at the end of the season and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour after a disciplinary breach saw him stripped of the captaincy.

It has been reported that Arsenal have made an offer of €70million for Fiorentina's prolific striker Dusan Vlahovic but the player may not be keen on the move.

It seems however Arsenal are looking for other options as well with GOAL reporting that they have made initial contact with Diego Costa's representatives.

Other clubs reported to have registered interest include Corinthians, Sao Paulo and Cadiz.

Whilst Arsenal seem intent on bringing in a striker, it would be a major surprise to see that player being Costa therefore it's unlikely that any formal interest will be registered.

