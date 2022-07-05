Skip to main content

Report: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka 'Not For Sale This Summer' - Claims Former Player Amid Liverpool Links

Former Arsenal striker turned pundit Kevin Campbell has sent a direct message to Liverpool amid Bukayo Saka's exit rumours, claiming the Gunners winger will not be sold to the Reds this summer. 

The 52-year-old Sky Sports presenter is hopeful Saka will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and sees the England international as a key man heading into Arsenal's upcoming season. 

Bukayo Saka

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Campbell expressed his thoughts on the current situation regarding the 20-year-old's future at the club to The Highbury Squad podcast.

“He is already under contract. These things are not just going to get done in a couple of months. These things could take six months, but Arsenal are not, trust me, they are not going to sell Saka in this window. No chance. No chance.”  

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Saka recently and were rumoured to be planning a bid for the player prior to Mohamed Salah signing a three year contract extension at Anfield. 

With that being said, the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of the Arsenal man and will not rule out a move for him in the future. 

Nevertheless, the North London outfit are reportedly keen on fastening Saka down with a new contract sooner rather than later. 

