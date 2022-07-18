Report: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Sets Priority On Signing New Deal At The Club Amid Liverpool Links

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has reportedly set his sights on agreeing a new deal at the North London club amid speculation he could leave within the next year with Liverpool a serious contender for his signature.

The news will come as a disappointment to the Reds hierarchy as they had been tracking the Englishman and were hoping of achieving his capture however, according to the Mirror Saka wants to remain at Arsenal.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on July 07, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old versatile midfielder is one of the Gunners top earners and sees himself as a long term asset to the club. Since stepping up into the first team at Arsenal Saka has scored 23 goals and assisted 29 in 131 appearances.

Due to his blistering pace and pinpoint finishing the boyhood Arsenal fan has therefore attracted attention from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as well as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will be ecstatic with the news that Saka wants to stay in North London and continue on his progression despite the club failing to secure Champions League football for next season.

With that being said it is not certain what the contract offer will be exactly, long-term or three years. One thing for sure is that if anything falls through during contract talks he won't be short of any takers.

