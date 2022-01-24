Skip to main content
Report: Aston Villa 'Still Keen' On Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is still subject of interest for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, according to reports.

The former Charlton Athletic man hasn't featured regularly, leading to links with the Midlands side this winter.

Gomez' fellow long-term injury absentee Virgil van Dijk came straight back into Jurgen Klopp’s side when fit but Gomez has found it harder to win his place back.

The England international is yet to start a Premier League match this campaign with only four starts under his belt in the League Cup and Champions League.

Read More

Football Insider claims that Aston Villa ‘have not given up hope of prising’ Gomez away from Liverpool before the transfer deadline.

When asked if Gomez needed a loan deal to get back into the Liverpool team, Klopp said in December: 

“It was not the best year for Joe with the injury and then coming back. We have not rushed his recovery or rehab. When you start playing and training again we had three or four 100% fit centre halves."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

