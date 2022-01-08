Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Aston Villa Switch Focus To Liverpool Target Yves Bissouma After Coutinho Deal

Aston Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder and Liverpool target Yves Bissouma according to a report.

The Midlands club announced on Friday that they had reached agreement with Barcelona for the loan of Philippe Coutinho until the end of season with an option to buy the player.

Yves Bissouma

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now claimed the club are interested in Brighton midfielder Bissouma.

"I'm told today Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

"Now, we do know he is a sought after player. He is into the final 18 months of his Brighton contract. 

"We haven't heard of any talks over a new contract as such right now, but Brighton boss Graham Potter, in his news conference, did say that he expects everyone who is in his squad at the moment to be in his squad come February 1."

Read More

The 25 year old is currently away with Mali preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but is admired by a number of clubs including Liverpool.

As to how a deal could be done during AFCON would complicate the matter but it seems likely in any case that Bissouma will remain a Brighton player for the next few months based on Potter's comments.

With such a talented player, there are sure to be many interested suitors in the summer to join Villa in the race when he has just 12 months left on his contract.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Yves Bissouma
Transfers

Report: Aston Villa Switch Focus To Liverpool Target Yves Bissouma After Coutinho Deal

2 minutes ago
Tyler Morton
Quotes

Tyler Morton 'Buzzing' For FA Cup Tie & Names Toughest Opponent He Has Faced So Far

32 minutes ago
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire
Opinions

Liverpool Fan Opinion: Philippe Coutinho - Should Aston Villa Fans Be Excited?

36 minutes ago
Manchester United
News

Report: Manchester United Now Have Most Expensive Squad In World Football After Ferran Torres Sale To Barcelona

1 hour ago
AXA Training Centre
News

Report: Liverpool Reopen Training Ground To Prepare For Shrewsbury FA Cup Clash, Krawietz Leads Training In Klopp Absence

1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Raheem Sterling Set To Sign New Manchester City Deal

1 hour ago
Bruce Grabbelaar
Articles

Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Five Down To One)

1 hour ago
Titi Camara
Articles

Liverpool’s Top Ten Best African Players Including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Bruce Grobbelaar (Numbers Ten Down To Six)

2 hours ago