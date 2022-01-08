Report: Aston Villa Switch Focus To Liverpool Target Yves Bissouma After Coutinho Deal

Aston Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder and Liverpool target Yves Bissouma according to a report.

The Midlands club announced on Friday that they had reached agreement with Barcelona for the loan of Philippe Coutinho until the end of season with an option to buy the player.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now claimed the club are interested in Brighton midfielder Bissouma.

"I'm told today Villa are interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

"Now, we do know he is a sought after player. He is into the final 18 months of his Brighton contract.

"We haven't heard of any talks over a new contract as such right now, but Brighton boss Graham Potter, in his news conference, did say that he expects everyone who is in his squad at the moment to be in his squad come February 1."

The 25 year old is currently away with Mali preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but is admired by a number of clubs including Liverpool.

As to how a deal could be done during AFCON would complicate the matter but it seems likely in any case that Bissouma will remain a Brighton player for the next few months based on Potter's comments.

With such a talented player, there are sure to be many interested suitors in the summer to join Villa in the race when he has just 12 months left on his contract.

