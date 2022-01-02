Report: Aston Villa To Challenge Liverpool And Arsenal For Combative Midfielder
Aston Villa are set to tussle with Liverpool and Arsenal among others for Swiss international Denis Zakaria, according to reports.
The defensive midfielder is out of contract come the summer, leading to significant questions being asked about his future in the January transfer window.
Zakaria has been deeply linked with the Reds, but according to the Daily Mail, Steven Gerrard could haunt his former club in picking up their target this month.
The Aston Villa board will be keen to back their man in the market, especially this window - and Zakaria provides a cheap upgrade who could become the linchpin of the Villa midfield in years to come.
Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Morgan Sanson and Douglas Luiz are all very competent - but Zakaria could add a combative edge and competition to the quadrant.
Read More
Author Verdict
Although he's been linked with both Liverpool and Villa, I can see Arsenal as Zakaria's best destination.
They're in need of that kind of midfielder, with disciplinary issues constantly rearing their ugly head.
