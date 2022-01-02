Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Aston Villa To Challenge Liverpool And Arsenal For Combative Midfielder

Author:

Aston Villa are set to tussle with Liverpool and Arsenal among others for Swiss international Denis Zakaria, according to reports.

The defensive midfielder is out of contract come the summer, leading to significant questions being asked about his future in the January transfer window.

Zakaria has been deeply linked with the Reds, but according to the Daily Mail, Steven Gerrard could haunt his former club in picking up their target this month.

The Aston Villa board will be keen to back their man in the market, especially this window - and Zakaria provides a cheap upgrade who could become the linchpin of the Villa midfield in years to come.

Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Morgan Sanson and Douglas Luiz are all very competent - but Zakaria could add a combative edge and competition to the quadrant.

Read More

Author Verdict

Although he's been linked with both Liverpool and Villa, I can see Arsenal as Zakaria's best destination.

They're in need of that kind of midfielder, with disciplinary issues constantly rearing their ugly head.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Aston Villa To Challenge Liverpool And Arsenal For Combative Midfielder

12 seconds ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'He Will Score On Sunday' - Jurgen Klopp Backs Sadio Mane For Chelsea Goal

9 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'It Was A Really Tough Year For Me' - Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane On 2021

18 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfers

Report: Newcastle Contact Arsenal Over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang January Deal

23 minutes ago
Premier League trophy
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: What This Means For The Premier League Title Race

48 minutes ago
Donny van de Beek
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Prefers Bayern Munich Move Over Xavi's Barcelona

56 minutes ago
Ricardo Pepi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target & USMNT Player Ricardo Pepi Set To Sign For FC Augsburg

10 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Romelu Lukaku
Match Coverage

Report: Romelu Lukaku Could Be Dropped By Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel For Liverpool Clash After Sky Comments

11 hours ago