Report: Atalanta Set Price For Liverpool Target Teun Koopmeiners

IMAGO / Colorsport

Atalanta have named a pricetag for Liverpool's midfield target Teun Koopmeiners, who they could swoop for this January according to reports.

Liverpool are widely thought to be in for a midfielder this window after injury woes and poor performances in the area. 

Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract in 2023, with Arthur Melo's loan move extremely unlikely to become permanent.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho are all aging, with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho all too young to be considered as true first-teamers.

The long pursuit of Jude Bellingham will likely conclude either way this summer, meaning Koopmeiners could be a valid option for Klopp to add to his squad. 

The Dutchman has been a fixture for La Dea since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in 2021, scoring eight Serie A goals in 46 appearances.

Tuttomercatoweb reported earlier this week that Atalanta would only consider a big-money offer for the 24-year-old and according to Gazzetta, the ‘minimum price tag’ for the Netherlands international is €40m.

The Reds have likely sounded out the price for his signature, and he is in the right age range to ensure a long-term future in the role.

Koopmeiners was part of the Netherlands squad that reached the Quarter Finals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, alongside new Reds recruit Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

Atalanta are sitting in seventh position this season, outside the European places in Serie A - which may prompt Koopmeiners to move to Anfield to likely guarantee European football, prospectively in the Champions League. 

The Bergamo-based outfit have already made several big-money sales in recent seasons, including Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Franck Kessie and Alessandro Bastoni, who have all gone on to greater successes.

Klopp will be hopeful Koopmeiners follows the same trend if he does decide to sign him.

