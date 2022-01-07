Report: Aurelien Tchouameni An Option For Liverpool But They Face Competition From Manchester United

Report: Aurelien Tchouaméni An Option For Liverpool But They Face Competition From Manchester United

Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni is an option being explored by Liverpool as they look to refresh their midfield options according to a report.

The 21 year old is on the radar of many of Europe's biggest clubs after impressing for Monaco and forcing himself into the thinking of the France national team.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

In a feature known as Ornstein's Transfer Mailbag in The Athletic, reliable journalist David Ornstein believes it's unlikely that Liverpool will do any business in the January transfer window but may look to strengthen their midfield options in the summer.

Dutchman Gini Wijnaldum left for PSG at the end of last season when his contract ended and was not replaced.

James Milner's current deal expires at the end of this campaign and both Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain have just 18 months left on their deals.

With Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson the wrong side of 30 it makes sense that Jurgen Klopp will explore some younger options to refresh his engine room and Tchouaméni fits the bill.

At 187cm, he is a strong physical presence who can play either in a destructive defensive midfield role or further forward as a box to box midfielder.

Ornstein believes that the midfielder is an option being explored by Liverpool but should they choose to pursue the player, they will face fierce competition from rivals Manchester United.

