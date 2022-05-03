Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Preferred Destination Revealed Amidst Rumours Midfielder Will Depart Monaco For Liverpool, PSG, Or Real Madrid

Over recent weeks, speculation has been growing that Aurelien Tchouameni will depart Monaco in the summer and a report has revealed his preferred destination should he leave the French club.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

The France international has enjoyed another impressive season in Ligue 1 and is reported to be on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Liverpool, PSG, and Real Madrid.

Gianluca Di Marzio speaking to German website WettFreunde (via Get French Football News) has revealed that the 22-year-old prefers a move to the Premier League over a move to PSG as things stand.

The French publication also reports that Foot Mercato claim that despite the fact Real Madrid appeared to be front runners they are struggling to meet both Monaco's valuation of the player and his wage demands.

Liverpool are in need of freshening up their midfield options and a move for Tchouameni could well be on the cards if they can hold off competition from elsewhere with the player seemingly keen to move to England.

