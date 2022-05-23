Report: Ballon D'or Contender Sadio Mane Considering Bayern Munich Move

Liverpool and Senegal winger Sadio Mane is of great interest to Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The winger, who is now excelling in the false nine role, has been integral to Liverpool's revival in the second half of this season, scoring 16 Premier League goals as Liverpool fell a point short of Manchester City.

Mane was also crucial in winning his country the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, scoring a decisive penalty to beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt. He replicated the feat against the same opponents to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

According to Florian Plettenberg, there is interest from German champions Bayern Munich to bring the 30-year-old to the Allianz Arena.

With a year left, Mane's contract issue has always been seen as inferior to Salah's, likely because it has been less publicised and the profile of Mane has always been slightly more secluded

The fee, as quoted by Plettenberg, would be around the £42 million mark - only eight more than the Reds paid Southampton for Mane back in 2016.

It would seem a little cheap for a player of Mane's influence and quality, especially since his rebirth as a nine this season.

