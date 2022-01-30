Report: Barcelona Closing In On Loan Agreement With Arsenal For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Barcelona are closing in on an agreement with Arsenal to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan until the end of the season according to the reliable David Ornstein.
The Gabon international has not featured at Arsenal since a disciplinary issue saw him stripped of the captaincy by manager Mikel Arteta.
Aubameyang has been linked with both Barcelona and Juventus over recent days. It now seems the Catalan club are close to agreeing a deal with Xavi having identified the 32-year-old as his primary target.
Ornstein who writes for The Athletic says that Arsenal will not receive a loan fee and there will also probably not be an obligation to buy the player.
He goes on to say that how Aubameyang's salary will be paid is the one remaining major issue to be resolved before the transfer can proceed with Arsenal keen to free up that space on their wage bill.
Assuming the issue of wages is resolved, it would seem likely that Aubameyang will be swapping North London for Barcelona before Monday's transfer deadline.
EXCL: Barcelona nearing agreement with Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loan until summer. Main issue to resolve is salary. Would be major saving for #AFC but no loan fee or buy option/obligation. No incoming deals close
