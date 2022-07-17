Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Had Deals Agreed For Liverpool And Juventus Forwards Ahead Of Moves For Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang And Ferran Torres

Barcelona's financial struggles are no secret and are now having to sell huge names in order to bring who they want in. The Spanish side have been reported to have had 'deals agreed' with a Liverpool and Juventus forward before they collapsed.

This summer transfer window has been full of drama and huge deals. From the ongoing saga between Barcelona and the rest of Europe to Manchester City and Liverpool signing major strikers in Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez. 

The saga between the Catalan side and other clubs around Europe has taken up most of the windows news. Frenkie De Jong's reported move to Manchester United has dragged on for weeks due to an owed wage.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

However, the La Liga giants have been able to bring in all of Raphinha from Leeds, Christensen from Chelsea, and Franck Kessie from AC Milan, and are now closing in on a deal for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Earlier on in the year, Barcelona also brought in Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City. However, these two players weren't the first option for the club.

In fact, according to Gerard Romero via Barca Universal, Barca had agreed on deals with both Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Dusan Vlahovic, before signing the other two.

Luis Diaz

Romero states that the deals for both Diaz and Vlahovic collapsed due to financial problems. It was known that Tottenham were also a club that attempted to sign Liverpool's Colombian. 

What would have happened with Liverpool's season if the deal between Barcelona and Luis Diaz hadn't fallen through?

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

