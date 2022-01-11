Report: Barcelona Identify Former Chelsea & Shanghai Port Player Oscar As Philippe Coutinho Replacement

After Philippe Coutinho moved to Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, Barcelona have identified former Chelsea player Oscar as his replacement according to a report.

Brazilian Oscar made a surprise move to China in January 2017 for a reported fee of £54million from Chelsea.

He signed for Shanghai Port for who he has scored 50 goals in 170 games with a contract until the end of 2024.

As reported by Marcelo Bechler of TNT Sports Brasil, Barcelona and Xavi see Oscar as Coutinho's replacement.

The journalist says that contact was made by Barcelona at the start of the year but their current financial plight may make any deal a difficult negotiation.

'The information: Barça sought Oscar to replace Philippe Coutinho. Brazilian, with arrival in the area, good age (30 years) and with experience. However, the club's economic situation only allows for virtually no-cost operation. Contract with the Chinese runs until 2024.'

Whilst Oscar seems like a suitable replacement for Villa bound Coutinho, it remains to be seen whether the player and the two clubs can come to an agreement if this is pursued.

