Report: Barcelona In 'Pole' To Sign Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen - Dane To Join Azpilicueta At Nou Camp?
Barcelona are in 'pole' position to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen according to a report.
The 25 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and the report from Sport claims that he has no intention of extending his current deal.
The Spanish publication says that Barcelona will go about re-building their defence with Gerard Pique now 34 and the departures of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti said to be imminent.
It goes on to say that the Catalan club are in 'pole' to secure the services of Christensen and want to add him as one of the options to play alongside Ronald Araujo.
Teammate Cesar Azpilicueta is also reported to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona with the Spaniard also out of contract at the end of the season.
With Barcelona struggling financially, president Joan Laporta is keen to tie up deals when the market offers favourable conditions like in these cases.
It will be an anxious few months for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea with Antonio Rudiger also coming to the end of his current deal and being linked with several big clubs around Europe
