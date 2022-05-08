Report: Barcelona Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In Potential Blockbuster Summer Transfer, Gabriel Jesus Also Linked

Barcelona are interested in taking Liverpool striker Sadio Mane to the Nou Camp next season according to a report.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The 30-year-old is out of contract in just over 12 months and as it stands, it is still up in the air as to whether he will extend his deal on Merseyside or Liverpool will take the final opportunity to cash in on him in the summer.

The Senegalese international is in the same situation as his strike partners Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino who also have contracts expiring in June 2023.

According to Reshad Rehman, journalist Toni Juanmarti (via Barcelona Universal) has claimed that the Catalan club are interested in Mane and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

Due to Mane's contract situation, however, he is of particular interest to Barcelona and would offer an interesting alternative in their front line.

Mane has enjoyed a resurgence in his form since moving to the central striker position and has scored 21 goals in all competitions.

At some point this summer, a decision will need to be made in respect of the future of Mane. It seems impossible however to think of this current Liverpool side without him, so it's surely just a matter of time before a contract offer arrives from the club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |