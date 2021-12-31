Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona Keen To Send Philippe Coutinho On Loan, Player Offered To Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle

Author:

A report has emerged suggesting that Barcelona want to send midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan and his representatives are keen to secure a move to the Premier League.

The Brazilian has seen his game time limited at the Catalan club again this season playing just over 600 minutes in La Liga and the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho

The Spanish outlet Sport claim that Barcelona are keen to see Coutinho go out on loan in the hope that he can perform and maximise his value with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023.

It states that new manager Xavi will tell the 29 year old that his opportunities at the Nou Camp will continue to be limited during the second half of the season.

Read More

It appears that the Premier League is the favoured destination and Barcelona are reported to have offered him to Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Arsenal appear to be the club most favoured within the Coutinho camp with the Brazilian himself already ruling out Newcastle with him said to be not keen on the project there.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Philippe Coutinho
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Keen To Send Philippe Coutinho On Loan, Player Offered To Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle

52 seconds ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

'Regroup And Go Again' - Diogo Jota Hopes Liverpool Can Close The Gap To Manchester City In The New Year

18 minutes ago
Curtis Jones dribbles past Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases

28 minutes ago
Matthias Ginter Florian Neuhaus
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Interested In Out Of Contract Bundesliga Defender

33 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Pre Match Press Conference - Thiago, Minamino & Covid Update

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Confirms More Positive Covid Cases In Reds Camp Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino Alisson
News

Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos as Jurgen Klopp Confirms Three More COVID Cases

1 hour ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

'I Would Be Amazed' - Journalist On Possible Liverpool Transfers Of Jarrod Bowen & Raphinha

3 hours ago