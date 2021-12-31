Report: Barcelona Keen To Send Philippe Coutinho On Loan, Player Offered To Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle

A report has emerged suggesting that Barcelona want to send midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan and his representatives are keen to secure a move to the Premier League.

The Brazilian has seen his game time limited at the Catalan club again this season playing just over 600 minutes in La Liga and the Champions League.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Spanish outlet Sport claim that Barcelona are keen to see Coutinho go out on loan in the hope that he can perform and maximise his value with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023.

It states that new manager Xavi will tell the 29 year old that his opportunities at the Nou Camp will continue to be limited during the second half of the season.

It appears that the Premier League is the favoured destination and Barcelona are reported to have offered him to Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Arsenal appear to be the club most favoured within the Coutinho camp with the Brazilian himself already ruling out Newcastle with him said to be not keen on the project there.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook