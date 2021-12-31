Report: Barcelona, Leeds United And Liverpool Scouting English Wonderkid Defender

Liverpool are one of a host of clubs who are interested in Fleetwood Town defender James Hill, according to reports.

The Cods' man is apparently out of contract in 2022, and is subject to a circle of super-club sharks ready to pounce for a deal, either in January or the summer.

Barcelona, Chelsea, Tottenham, Leeds, Southampton, Burnley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Stoke have all checked on Hill in recent weeks., alongside the Reds.

Hill is a 19-year-old Rolls-Royce style defender who has made 43 league appearances for Fleetwood - and also made his England Under-20 debut this year against Romania.

Author Verdict

Hill, from what I've seen, is a more than competent defender at 20 for League One level and deserves a move to an elite level.

Liverpool, however, would be wrong. To go from regular first-team senior football, to academy football, would not be beneficial. Sheffield United would be my choice.

