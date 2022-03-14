Report: Barcelona & Liverpool Interested In Raphinha - Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

Barcelona and Liverpool are both interested in signing Leeds United's winger Raphinha according to a report.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Reds have been linked with the 25 year old over the past year with his international teammate Fabinho reported to have suggested he expected Raphinha to sign for the Merseyside club last summer.

As Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations drag on without a resolution, Liverpool may well prepare contingency plans which could involve a move for the Brazilian international.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are also interested in the star player at Elland Road and have already had discussions with his agent, who is former Chelsea player, Deco.

Romano also claimed that Chelsea are interested in the player but the uncertainty over the club's future could impact any potential move.

Clubs are likely to wait to see whether Leeds successfully fight off Premier League relegation before making their move as that will have a huge impact on Raphinha's price tag.

A report previously claimed that should the Elland Road club be relegated, he will be able to move for as little as £15-20million which could bring many more clubs into the mix.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok