Report: Barcelona Striker Ousmane Dembele Transfer Development As Liverpool And Interested Parties Watch On

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has provided an update on the transfer status of France international and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele.

The 24 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away from the club with claims Liverpool have made the player a huge offer.

The player, highly rated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp excelled at Borussia Dortmund before being signed by Barcelona for a reported fee of around £120million in 2017.

As of yet, he has not justified such a huge fee in a career at the Catalan giants that has been hampered by injury problems.

This has limited the Frenchman to just 130 appearances for Barcelona with him contributing 30 goals and 22 assists.

Over recent months, there have been several reports suggesting Dembele was keen to move on and linking him with a move away from the Nou Camp but it appears he now could be close to extending his stay.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Alemany has suggested that Dembele has declared his intent to stay in Spain and the club expect to tie the player down by the end of the year.

'Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “Ousmane Dembélé always told us that he wants to stay here. We’re in a key moment - we expect to resolve the situation before the end of the year”, he said to Movistar. #FCB'

