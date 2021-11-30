Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Report: Barcelona Swoop For £34m Liverpool Target Karim Adeyemi

Author:

Barcelona have made a £34 million bid for RB Salzburg wonderkid striker Karim Adeyemi, who is a long-term target for the Reds, according to reports.

The young striker has been in red hot form for the Austrian side this season, striking 15 times in 25 in all competitions.

According to Sky Germany, Xavi's side - who are looking to redefine their identity after a shocking period - have submitted a bid for the German international.

Barcelona are just one of many sides keen on him. According to Christian Falk, Adeyemi is open to a move to Liverpool in 2022, with a transfer to Anfield a prospect the youngster finds ‘appealing’.

However, it looks like Liverpool will miss out on the 19-year-old talent to Barcelona. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also been in the mix for Adeyemi, with Marco Rose's men one point viewed as the favourite. But now it appears that Spain will be the next destination for the Salzburg forward.

Author Verdict

Adeyemi would be an ideal addition for the Reds with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane heading to AFCON - but for him, a move to Anfield may stall progress.

Barcelona are a club in transition with limited striking options, and a move there could help him excel to heights he may not reach under Jurgen Klopp.

