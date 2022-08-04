Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop

Barcelona are targeting Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as their big summer signing for 2023 according to a report.

The La Liga club remain busy in this summer’s transfer window as Xavi tries to take them back to the top of both the domestic and european game.

The report from Futbol Total claims that next summer, Liverpool right back Alexander-Arnold will be the main target for the Catalan giants.

Last summer, the England international signed a new contract at Liverpool keeping him at the club until 2025 meaning he won’t come cheap.

As he is viewed as someone that would ‘complete the squad’ at Barcelona, the report claims they will be willing to pay €80million for his services.

It goes on to say that the Catalan club would raise the funds for Alexander-Arnold with the money they are likely to receive from the sale of Antoine Griezmann and other players next summer.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Barcelona are showing a lot of ambition in this summer’s transfer window as they continue to make signings and target high profile players.

The project under Xavi is still relatively new however and will need time before they are anywhere near the level of this current Liverpool team.

Barcelona are not likely to be the only club interested in Alexander-Arnold but whilst Liverpool remain at the top of the game, a move seems impossible, especially at the fee quoted.

